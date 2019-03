Haniger went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Friday's game against the Brewers.

Haniger took Corbin Burnes deep in his first at-bat of the game for his second homer of the spring. He drove in another run later in the game with a sacrifice fly. Haniger has three extra-base hits and a 3:3 K:BB through five Cactus League games.