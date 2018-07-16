Haniger went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.

Haniger opened the scoring with a first-inning single that brought home Dee Gordon, his team-leading 67th RBI of the season. The 27-year-old is proving his solid 2017 debut campaign in Seattle was no fluke, as he heads into the All-Star break with a .272/.358/.488 line that's partly comprised a career-high 18 home runs.