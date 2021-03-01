Haniger went 1-for-2 with a run in the Mariners' 5-4 Cactus League win over the Padres on Sunday, his first game action since June 6, 2019.

The veteran outfielder legged out an infield single in his first at-bat, immediately breaking the ice in his long-awaited return to action. Haniger admitted that plenty of nerves accompanied his excitement in getting back on the field and credited his recent productive batting-practice sessions with giving him some much-needed confidence. Manager Scott Servais opted to pull Haniger in the top of the fourth inning for Jarred Kelenic, and Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports short games could be a common theme for Haniger early in the Cactus League schedule. Additionally, the 30-year-old could see some time at designated hitter as he acclimates back into game action.