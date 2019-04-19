Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Productive in return to lineup
Haniger (illness) went 1-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Haniger was solid in his return from a one-game absence, and he ultimately came home with what would turn out to be the winning run on Jay Bruce's ninth-inning single. The 28-year-old outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, a stretch during which he's also produced four doubles, a triple and three of his five home runs on the season.
