Haniger went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles and a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Haniger continues to claw his way of the offensive malaise that engulfed his month of July, as he's now gone 10-for-31 with two doubles, three RBI, two walks and three runs over the first eight games of August. The outfielder remains in a power drought that consists of just one home run over his last 30 games, but the fact he's putting good wood on the ball again hints at a possible resurgence in the near future.