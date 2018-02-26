Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Progressing well from hand injury
Haniger's sore hand is doing well, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder suffered a minor hand injury in batting practice Saturday. He has been a full participant in practice in every area other than hitting since then. He is expected to resume playing games within the next day or two, leaving him plenty of reps to prepare for the start of the season.
-
