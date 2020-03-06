Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Ramping up rehab soon
Haniger (back) will be limited to walking for approximately one more week before he begins ramping up his rehab process, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger is still in recovery from the microdisectomy he underwent three weeks ago to repair a herniated disc. When also factoring in an early-February procedure to repair a torn adductor muscle, the outfielder underwent two surgeries over a three-week period, making his deliberate recovery completely understandable. Haniger remains without a timetable for a return to action, but a possible 2020 debut date should start to come more into focus as he begins to work through the rehabilitation process.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...