Haniger (back) will be limited to walking for approximately one more week before he begins ramping up his rehab process, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger is still in recovery from the microdisectomy he underwent three weeks ago to repair a herniated disc. When also factoring in an early-February procedure to repair a torn adductor muscle, the outfielder underwent two surgeries over a three-week period, making his deliberate recovery completely understandable. Haniger remains without a timetable for a return to action, but a possible 2020 debut date should start to come more into focus as he begins to work through the rehabilitation process.