Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Ramps up activity Wednesday
Haniger (hand) took batting practice for a second straight day and also participated in a situational hitting game at the end of Wednesday's practice, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After reporting no residual pain in his hand following an initial batting practice Tuesday, Haniger doubled up on the positive news with Wednesday's uptick in activity. The emerging outfielder could be cleared for his 2018 Cactus League debut by this weekend if he remains free of setbacks.
