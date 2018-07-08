Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reaches base four times
Haniger went 2-for-2 with two walks Saturday against the Rockies.
Haniger returned to action for the first time since July 4 (knee), and didn't skip a beat by reaching base four times. While he didn't have any counting stats to show for his efforts, he currently ranks second in the American League with 62 RBI.
