Haniger went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Haniger was relatively quiet in the Mariners' eight-run outburst, but he still enjoyed a productive day offensively by getting on base thrice. The outfielder has actually been stuck in a funk throughout July, as he's hitting just .197 with three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) and a modest six RBI during the month. However, Haniger's patience at the plate has helped him continue reaching safely at a solid clip, with his 12 walks leading to an impressive .372 on-base percentage over that span.