Haniger will be fully healthy for spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
General manager Jerry Dipoto called Haniger a "full go." It's possible there's some optimism there, but it's generally believable given that it's been quite some time since the outfielder's latest injury. Groin and back injuries cut his 2019 campaign short after just 63 games, while back surgery in February of 2020 kept him out for all of last season. Haniger could be quite a useful player if he's fully back to normal, as he's a career .267/.348/.480 hitter, but it's hard to have confidence in him staying healthy and productive all season given his long list of injury woes.