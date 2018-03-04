Haniger has been cleared by a hand specialist, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Since receiving clearance, Haniger has been able to resume swinging a bat and is eyeing a return at some point this week. Despite a cautious approach so far, the outfielder should soon be at Seattle's disposal.

