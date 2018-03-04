Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Receives clearance from specialist
Haniger has been cleared by a hand specialist, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Since receiving clearance, Haniger has been able to resume swinging a bat and is eyeing a return at some point this week. Despite a cautious approach so far, the outfielder should soon be at Seattle's disposal.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nearing game action•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Requires clearance from hand specialist•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Progressing well from hand injury•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Sidelined with sore hand•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Logs five hits Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches two homers in Monday's victory•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....