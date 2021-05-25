Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Haniger extended his hitting streak to four games and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in each one of those contests, racking up a homer and there doubles in that span. A steady source for power and offensive numbers at the top of the Mariners' lineup, Haniger has hit .306 with a 1.085 OPS across his last 10 games (41 plate appearances).