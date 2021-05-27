Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's loss against the Athletics.

Haniger has recorded hits in four of his last six appearances, and he has recorded at least one RBI in three of those contests. The outfielder has been one of Seattle's best run producers this season and has racked up 33 RBI -- as well as 13 home runs -- during the current campaign.