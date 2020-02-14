Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Recovering from back surgery
The surgery Haniger (abdomen) underwent Thursday was a microdiscectomy to repair a vertebrae in his lower back, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger also underwent sports hernia surgery in February and remains without a timeline for his return, though general manager Jerry Dipoto indicated they do expect him to play this season. The 29-year-old ruptured a testicle in June and missed the rest of the season, and his outlook for the 2020 campaign isn't much improved. Haniger should be considered out indefinitely until the team provides a recovery timetable.
