The surgery Haniger (abdomen) underwent Thursday was a microdiscectomy to repair a vertebrae in his lower back, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger also underwent sports hernia surgery in February and remains without a timeline for his return, though general manager Jerry Dipoto indicated they do expect him to play this season. The 29-year-old ruptured a testicle in June and missed the rest of the season, and his outlook for the 2020 campaign isn't much improved. Haniger should be considered out indefinitely until the team provides a recovery timetable.