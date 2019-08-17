Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab delayed by back tightness
Haniger (groin) is dealing with some lower-back tightness and is day-to-day amid his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He is questionable for Saturday's game, so it doesn't seem like a serious setback. Haniger had been rehabbing at High-A, but was transferred to Triple-A this weekend.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab moving to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Plays outfield in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Solid in first rehab game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab stint starting Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Running still partly an issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...