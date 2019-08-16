Haniger (groin) will move his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger was slated to play the outfield for a second consecutive game at High-A Modesto on Thursday, but Nuts play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly reports Haniger had some general stiffness and was held out of the lineup as a precaution. He's now slated to likely remain with the Rainiers for the duration of his rehab assignment after going 1-for-6 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs over two games at Modesto.

