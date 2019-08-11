Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab stint starting Tuesday
Haniger (groin) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Modesto on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger has been sidelined since early June after undergoing surgery to address a ruptured testicle, but he appears to be nearing his return to the majors. The Mariners are looking to give the 28-year-old about 30 plate appearances before activating him off the injured list.
