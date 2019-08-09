Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track for rehab stint
Haniger (groin) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger still hasn't been able to run at 100 percent, though the Mariners are evidently pleased by his progress and expect him to see minor-league action within the next seven days. He's been shut down since June 7 after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured testicle. Seattle intends to give Haniger around 30 plate appearances before bringing him back from the shelf.
