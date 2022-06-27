Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.