Haniger (knee) is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Twins.

Haniger suffered a deep bone bruise when he fouled a ball off his knee in Sunday's game against Cleveland. He did not play Monday and is now absent from the starting lineup again Tuesday. Manager Scott Servais previously said he did not anticipate the injury forcing the outfielder to the injured list, so until the skipper says otherwise, Haniger can continued to be considered day-to-day.