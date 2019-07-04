Haniger (groin) was not cleared to resume baseball activities after his recent visit to a doctor, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger took a break from baseball activities earlier this week after moving through his recovery too quickly and remains shut down for the time being. The 28-year-old's rehab after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured testicle is expected to progress slowly following the setback.

