GM Jerry Dipoto indicated Saturday that Haniger (back/core) has no timeline for his return to baseball activities, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old has continued his rehab work remotely since the start of the league-wide shutdown, and he's still working through strength and mobility exercises. Haniger underwent sports hernia surgery and back surgery in February and remains without a timeline for his return, as Dipoto said "I don't know how long that's going to take" and indicated the club is slow playing the outfielder's rehab.