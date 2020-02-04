Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains without timetable
Haniger has undergone sports hernia surgery but does not have a clear timetable for his return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger has been sidelined since rupturing a testicle back in June. A recent setback required a second surgery. The outfielder's timeline was said to be 6-to-8 weeks as recently as late January, but general manager Jerry Dipoto wouldn't commit to a clear timeline Tuesday, saying that a timetable wouldn't become clear until Haniger reported to spring training. His availability for Opening Day and beyond appears to be at risk.
