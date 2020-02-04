Play

Haniger has undergone sports hernia surgery but does not have a clear timetable for his return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger has been sidelined since rupturing a testicle back in June. A recent setback required a second surgery. The outfielder's timeline was said to be 6-to-8 weeks as recently as late January, but general manager Jerry Dipoto wouldn't commit to a clear timeline Tuesday, saying that a timetable wouldn't become clear until Haniger reported to spring training. His availability for Opening Day and beyond appears to be at risk.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...

  • cavan-biggio.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 1.0

    Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.

  • paul-goldschmidt.jpg

    First Base Tiers 1.0

    In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...