Haniger has undergone sports hernia surgery but does not have a clear timetable for his return, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger has been sidelined since rupturing a testicle back in June. A recent setback required a second surgery. The outfielder's timeline was said to be 6-to-8 weeks as recently as late January, but general manager Jerry Dipoto wouldn't commit to a clear timeline Tuesday, saying that a timetable wouldn't become clear until Haniger reported to spring training. His availability for Opening Day and beyond appears to be at risk.