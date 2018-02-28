Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Requires clearance from hand specialist
Haniger (hand) will see a hand specialist in the next couple days to see if he'll be cleared to resume hitting, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Haniger has been able to participate in every other activity besides hitting after going down with a sore right hand this past weekend. The club is hopeful that he will see the specialist before Friday, which would allow him to receive some game action in the Cactus League. Expect to see the outfielder back on the field in the near future barring any setbacks.
