Haniger (groin/back) remains shut down from his rehab assignment due to back tightness and all indications are that he will not return this season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The ailing outfielder received a second opinion on his back earlier in the week, an evaluation that yielded no reason for optimism, even as it didn't reveal any new concerns. Haniger's back issues have stubbornly resisted treatment to this point, and with rookie Kyle Lewis quickly making a splash with two home runs in his first two major-league games, the non-contending Mariners have even less reason to push Haniger back on the field at this late stage of the campaign.