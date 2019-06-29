Haniger (groin) will pause his rehab and won't return until after the All-Star break, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

He apparently pushes too hard when recovering from an injury, so the Mariners are putting the brakes on his rehab briefly so that he doesn't overdo it. It is unclear exactly when he will be able to return, but mid-to-late July seems like the best-case scenario.