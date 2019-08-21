Haniger (groin) went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple and a walk in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Haniger was making his return to action and his Triple-A Tacoma rehab debut after sitting out the past couple of days with general soreness. The outfielder is in the last leg of his extended recovery from a ruptured testicle suffered June 6.

