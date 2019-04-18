Haniger (illness) is starting in right field and hitting second Thursday against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As expected, Haniger is good to go for Thursday's series opener after missing Wednesday's game with an illness. The outfielder, who is slashing .281/.333/.618 with six homers through 21 games, will face righty Chris Stratton in his return to action.

