Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returns to lineup Thursday
Haniger (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting third against the Athletics on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
As expected, Haniger is good to go for the series finale after missing Wednesday's game with a bruised wrist. The 27-year-old is hitting a solid .296/.381/.568 with 11 homers through 47 games and will look to keep things rolling as he faces righty Josh Lucas in his return to action.
