Haniger (finger) is back in action Thursday against the Yankees, batting seventh and playing right field.

The rookie outfielder left Saturday's contest with a jammed finger, and after a few days off, it seems that everything is back in working order. He'll resume his normal duties in the outfield, although he'll need to improve his .206 batting average in 28 games since returning from the DL if he wants to fend off Guillermo Heredia for playing time moving forward.