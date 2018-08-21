Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Ropes two more hits
Haniger went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Seattle's 7-4 win over Texas on Monday.
The 27-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games as he continues his excellent 2018 campaign, where he's slashed .278/.366/.471 through 454 at-bats to go along with 19 homers and 79 RBI. His .834 OPS is pretty much in line with the .843 mark he posted over 369 at-bats in his injury-shortened campaign of last season, so Haniger is showing that he's capable of replicating that production as he looks to complete a full season this year.
