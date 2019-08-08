Haniger (groin), who continued to take batting practice and shag flyballs Wednesday, still isn't running at full speed, the Associated Press reports.

Haniger has essentially gotten back to full strength when it comes to hitting and throwing, but the inability to hit a full stride is the one thing apparently holding him back from game action at the moment. Haniger describes himself as "about 85 percent" in his recovery, and the Mariners are hoping a few more days of baseball activities will push him to the point where he's ready to begin a rehab assignment.