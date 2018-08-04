Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores both of team's runs in defeat
Haniger went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.
Haniger was the only Mariner to cross the plate in the loss, and his pair of singles extended his modest hitting streak to four games. The outfielder endured a forgettable July overall (.191 average, one home run), with the round tripper the only one he's managed since June 29, a span of 25 games. His early August returns are encouraging, however, as he's now 5-for-11 with a walk and Friday's runs over the first three games of the month.
