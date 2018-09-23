Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores three runs Saturday
Haniger went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored against the Rangers on Saturday.
Haniger played a big role in the Mariners' offensive outburst Saturday, recording his seventh multi-hit game in his past 10 starts. He's also collected eight extra-base hits in that span, raising his slugging percentage to a career-best .502. Haniger's built on his 2017 breakout and has chipped in solid numbers across the board through 572 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slugs 26th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps on hitting in loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Smacks 25th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores twice, drives in one•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Bags another multi-hit game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Walks, steals, scores go-ahead run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...