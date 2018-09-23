Haniger went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Haniger played a big role in the Mariners' offensive outburst Saturday, recording his seventh multi-hit game in his past 10 starts. He's also collected eight extra-base hits in that span, raising his slugging percentage to a career-best .502. Haniger's built on his 2017 breakout and has chipped in solid numbers across the board through 572 at-bats this season.