Haniger went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Haniger made a big impact on the basepaths on a relatively quiet day with the bat, and he finished the three-game series having crossed the plate a whopping seven times. The veteran outfielder also belted a pair of home runs on his way to six RBI, kicking off the second half of the season in spectacular fashion.