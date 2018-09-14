Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores twice, drives in one
Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.
Haniger was the beneficiary of a strong offensive performance from the Mariners, scoring on a home run by Nelson Cruz and a single by Robinson Cano. He has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 starts, smacking five extra-base hits in that span. The 2018 season marks Hinger's first full campaign, and he has proven his 2017 breakout was no fluke by hitting .271/.361/.487 across 540 at-bats.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Bags another multi-hit game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Walks, steals, scores go-ahead run•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Extends hitting streak with homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Smacks 23rd homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another two hits in loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Homers again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...