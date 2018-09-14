Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Haniger was the beneficiary of a strong offensive performance from the Mariners, scoring on a home run by Nelson Cruz and a single by Robinson Cano. He has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 starts, smacking five extra-base hits in that span. The 2018 season marks Hinger's first full campaign, and he has proven his 2017 breakout was no fluke by hitting .271/.361/.487 across 540 at-bats.