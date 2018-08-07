Haniger went 2-for-6 with a run in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Monday.

Haniger crossed the plate in the top of the 12th with what would ultimately prove to be the winning run, capping another encouraging offensive performance for the previously struggling outfielder. The 27-year-old has compiled a trio of two-hit efforts over the first six games of August, leading to a .320 average over that span. That surge is slowly inching his season figure back up after it took a 15-point tumble in July, and despite his recent downturn, Haniger's .356 on-base percentage remains tops on the Mariners.