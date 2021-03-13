Haniger was scratched from the lineup for Friday's spring game against Cincinnati since the field was wet, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Haniger was initially slated to lead off Friday, but his removal from the lineup isn't related to any injury. If conditions improve, the outfielder should be available Saturday.
