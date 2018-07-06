Haniger was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to a bruised right knee, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Guillermo Heredia will draw into the lineup in center field in place of Haniger, who suffered the bruise Wednesday. More information on the extent of Haniger's injury figures to be made available before the Mariners open their weekend series against the Rockies.

