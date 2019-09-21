Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Season very likely over
Haniger (back) has still not been officially ruled out for the season, but his back hasn't shown any tangible improvement and he's likeliest to sit out the team's remaining games, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He still has a few issues going on," manager Scott Servais said. "Obviously we're at the point in the season where it doesn't look great for him getting back on the field. I don't rule out anything, but it would be very difficult."
Haniger has been in this current holding pattern for several weeks at this point, and the clock continues to increasingly tick towards an official shutdown. If the outfielder's 2019 campaign is indeed over, he'll enter spring training next season looking to rebound from a forgettable .220/.314/.463 line across 283 plate appearances (63 games) this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Still on hold despite improvement•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not ruled out for season yet•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Return chances bleaker than ever•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nothing new after second opinion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Heading for second opinion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not likely for upcoming road trip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...