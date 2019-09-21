Haniger (back) has still not been officially ruled out for the season, but his back hasn't shown any tangible improvement and he's likeliest to sit out the team's remaining games, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He still has a few issues going on," manager Scott Servais said. "Obviously we're at the point in the season where it doesn't look great for him getting back on the field. I don't rule out anything, but it would be very difficult."

Haniger has been in this current holding pattern for several weeks at this point, and the clock continues to increasingly tick towards an official shutdown. If the outfielder's 2019 campaign is indeed over, he'll enter spring training next season looking to rebound from a forgettable .220/.314/.463 line across 283 plate appearances (63 games) this season.