Haniger went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs Monday in the Mariners' 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

With an 11-12 record since the All-Star break, the Mariners have fallen behind the surging Athletics in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League, but those struggles are through no fault of Haniger. After a slow finish to July, Haniger has picked up the pace during the current month, tallying multi-hit efforts in eight of his 13 starts in August. The outfielder is now batting an impressive .279 to go with 19 home runs and seven stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories