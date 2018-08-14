Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Second straight three-hit game
Haniger went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs Monday in the Mariners' 7-6 loss to the Athletics.
With an 11-12 record since the All-Star break, the Mariners have fallen behind the surging Athletics in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League, but those struggles are through no fault of Haniger. After a slow finish to July, Haniger has picked up the pace during the current month, tallying multi-hit efforts in eight of his 13 starts in August. The outfielder is now batting an impressive .279 to go with 19 home runs and seven stolen bases.
