Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Secures another timely hit
Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Royals.
Haniger plated a run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to right field, but his most impressive hit of the day came in the ninth when he drove in a pair to tie the ballgame on a triple to center. He's now secured a base knock in each of his previous three contests and has driven in six runs over that brief stretch.
