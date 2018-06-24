Haniger, who knocked in three more runs in a Saturday win over the Red Sox with a pair of doubles while also scoring once, leads the Mariners with 58 RBI and is tied for second in the majors with the Reds' Eugenio Suarez in that category.

Haniger had added another 17 RBI to his ledger during June heading into Sunday's series finale against Boston, including 11 in his last 11 games. The 27-year-old has already blown by his 2017 total of 47, a figure it took him 87 more plate appearances than the 323 he's currently logged to achieve. Haniger has largely done it with an increase in power, as he'd already equaled last season's figure of 16 home runs by June 13 and has upped his HR/FB rate from 15.8 percent to 19.3 percent.