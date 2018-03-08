Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Set for live BP over weekend
Haniger (hand) is scheduled to take live batting practice Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger continues to work his way back from a hand injury that has kept him on the shelf since Feb. 24. If everything goes well over the weekend, Haniger could be cleared to make his Cactus League debut shortly thereafter.
