Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Should be unrestricted in spring
Haniger (back) said Sunday that he expects to be fully healthy within the next month or so and enter spring training with no restrictions, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Initially placed on the injured list in June after rupturing his testicle and requiring surgery, Haniger ultimately failed to make it back to action for the Mariners after experiencing back issues during the rehab process that were likely related to the procedure. Haniger noted prior to the Mariners' season-ending win over the Athletics that he's gradually been able to increase his activities over the past week, setting him up for what should be a relatively normal offseason. Assuming he enters the spring with his health intact, the 28-year-old would make for an attractive bounce-back candidate after earning an All-Star nod in 2018, when he hit .285 with 26 home runs.
