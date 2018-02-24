Play

Haniger will miss a couple spring games due to a sore hand, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Haniger sustained the injury while taking batting practice. Manager Scott Servais did admit that he's being overly cautious with Haniger after the previous hand injury to Ryon Healy -- who will miss a few weeks -- and that Haniger should be good to go by next week.

