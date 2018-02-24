Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Sidelined with sore hand
Haniger will miss a couple spring games due to a sore hand, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Haniger sustained the injury while taking batting practice. Manager Scott Servais did admit that he's being overly cautious with Haniger after the previous hand injury to Ryon Healy -- who will miss a few weeks -- and that Haniger should be good to go by next week.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Logs five hits Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches two homers in Monday's victory•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes deep in two-run loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches 13th homer of 2017 on Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Stays hot in loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores three runs in win•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...