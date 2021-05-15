Haniger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over Cleveland on Friday.
Haniger batted second and served as the team's designated hitter in the contest. He connected on a two-run shot to center field in the seventh inning for Seattle's final runs of the game. After missing all of last season, Haniger has stormed out to a productive beginning to 2021 -- he is currently tied for second place in baseball with 11 home runs and ranks in the top 10 with 29 RBI.
