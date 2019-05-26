Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the A's.

His fifth-inning solo shot off Mike Fiers gave Haniger 13 homers on the year. The outfielder has had a tough time stringing together hits in May, managing just a .213 (17-for-80) batting average through 21 games, but he's been able to maintain solid fantasy value with his power.